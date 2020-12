The 2021 Grammys are a little over a month away and we could see a co-performance by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.

The two are in talks about performing the hit “Savage”, which has been nominated in three categories: Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Beyonce’s song “Black Parade” is also up for Record of the Year and is competing against “Savage.”

The Grammys will be held in person at the Staples Center in L.A.

