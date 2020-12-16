Kylie Jenner Earns $590M As Highest Paid Star Of 2020

Forbes just announced that Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity of 2020 thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Kylie earned $540 million before taxes after she sold 51% of her business to Coty, Inc.

Coming in number two on the list is Jenner’s brother in law, Kanye West. West brought in $170 million thanks to his Yeezy fashion line and his deal with Adidas.

Other celebrities who made The Forbes Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020 list are: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Ariana Grande.

