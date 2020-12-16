Floyd Mayweather Elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

After capturing 11 world titles in five weight divisions, undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather has been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Mayweather is among a dozen fighters who received the nod on Tuesday, joining such former champs as Wladimir Klitschko, Laila Ali and Jackie Tonawanda, Boxing Hall officials announced.

The induction ceremony, set for June 13th, will also include inductees from last year’s event, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

