Looks like DJ Khaled has added “another one” to his portfolio with the launch of his new CBD company.

The deal will have Khaled teaming up with Endexx Corporation for a line of lifestyle and wellness products using CBD.

There’s no name for the brand yet but look for the CBD products to be available in the early part of next year.

