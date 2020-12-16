HBO Max Pulling ‘Chappelle’s Show’

The folks at HBO Max are granted Dave Chappelle’s wish and will be pulling Chappelle’s Show from the platform.

Casey Bloys, the Chief Content Officer at HBO announced the decision during a recent keynote address.

The comic had previously requested that Netflix also pull the show from their platform and they also obliged.

If you didn’t know Dave wanted the streaming platforms to remove the series based on his previous deal with ViacomCBS where he gets no compensation when the company licenses the series to streaming platforms.

