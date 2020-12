Don’t look now iPhone users, but the new iOS 14.3 software update is coming to a smartphone near you.

This update will feature the ProRAW shooting mode for the camera, Apple Fitness Plus support, updates to home screen widgets, and more.

Check your settings to find out if the new update is available to your iPhone now.

If you have an iPhone 6S or later, you’ll be able to get the update.

