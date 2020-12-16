Santa, Mrs Claus Accused of Spreading Coronavirus

Santa and Mrs. Claus may have brought an early Christmas gift for dozens of Georgia children: COVID-19.

The pair tested positive for the virus about five days after they appeared at the Ludowici Christmas Parade, where they posed for pictures with approximately 50 children, according to the Long County Board of Commissioners. All 50 are now being told to stay home from school until after the winter break, says County Chairman Robert D. Parker.

“I have personally known both Santa and Mrs. Claus my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger,” Parker says.

