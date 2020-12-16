Boosie Badazz Dodges Question About Fredo Bang

After AR-Ab was convicted on various charges and it was a DJ Vlad interview that sealed his fate, many rappers have become increasingly more cautious about what they share with the journalist.

A frequent guest on Vlad’s platform, Boosie Badazz is no different. When asked about his affiliation with fellow Baton Rouge resident Fredo Bang, Boosie refused to talk about him.

“I don’t really wanna talk about that,” Boosie said reluctantly. “I don’t really wanna talk about that. It ain’t nothin’ serious. I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t. We can talk about some California sh*t, but I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t like that. It ain’t no big deal.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: