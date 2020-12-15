Cloth Talk: Hit-Boy Says Jay-Z Changed His Life With Some Professional Advice

One of 2020’s hardest working producers is giving it up to one of his OG’s. Hit-Boy, the man behind Nas’ latest effort, detailed how Jay-Z changed his point of view on the business.

When you consider that Hit-Boy helped craft some of the beloved albums, it is hard to point to a producer who put more numbers on the board in 2020.

As reported by AllHipHop.com the Fontana, Calif. native owes some of his current wins to Jigga Man. In the exclusive interview, he recalls when the big homie noticed the beatsmith was having difficulties while navigating within the music industry.

Hit said the “Empire State Of Mind” rapper pulled him aside and let him know to take the all ups and downs in stride.

“[Don’t] blame anybody for anything that happens or how things transpired within the game. You got to just keep trucking regardless of if you feel like someone did you wrong, or whatever the case is,” he revealed. “All that sh*t is irrelevant, it’s all about the music and if you making dope music, you gonna rise to where you need to, period.”

Hit made a name for himself via Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne with production credits on “Ni*** In Paris.”

But his respect for Hov goes back to some of his earliest memories of purchasing his first Hip-Hop albums when he purchased The Blueprint. The energy has come full circle as the HS87 member is currently managed by Roc Nation.

You can view his latest effort “SALUTE” featuring Big Sean and Fivio Foreign below.

