Rumors are going around that Eminem is dropping a B-Side deluxe edition of Music To Be Murdered By on December 18.

One reason is that there is a photo of an album cover floating around that says it’s for the rumored upcoming project.

One fan page wrote, “There were fake MTBMB Deluxe Version covers before. This one looks like it could be real, though, based on the different pic.”

There is also a picture of a tracklist floating around the internet.

