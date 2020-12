Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture is already a superstar.

On the two-year-old’s Instagram page were photos of her latest photoshoot. In the clips, she’s rocking a pink Moschino dress, a pink headwrap, boots, and sunglasses.

One of the videos has the caption, “A diva like mommy.”

So far, Kulture has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

