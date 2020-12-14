Offset Tells Snoop Dogg Men Shouldn’t Tell Women What to Do After He Criticized Cardi B’s “Wap”

Offset came to the aid of his wife, Cardi B, after Snoop Dogg was asked his opinion on the controversial song, WAP.

“I don’t get in a female’s business, so I’m just gonna say I hate when men do that.” Offset says.

In the chat with TMZ, Offset continued saying he doesn’t see the difference between what men rap about and what women are now rapping about, “Men can’t speak on women — they’re too powerful, first off, and it’s a lot of women empowerment. Like, don’t shoot it down.”

Previously, Snoop sat down with Julissa Bermudez of “Central Ave” and criticized the song saying, “Let’s have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. That’s like your pride and possession, and that’s your jewel of the Nile, that’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

