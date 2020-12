Cardi B and Megan’s WAP is one of the biggest trending topics on Google in 2020.

w

WAP was added as an acronym to Dictionary.com.

WAP is also #1 in the definitions section of Google’s 2020 top trending searches.

It is followed by entanglement, antebellum, pandemic and asymptomatic.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: