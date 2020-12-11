John Legend Wins United Nations Human Rights’ High Note Global Prize

John Legend has been awarded the annual High Note Global Prize presented by United Nations Human Rights.

Legend accepted the honor via video stating “I am both proud and humbled to thank you for this honor. I believe in the power of music to inspire us, to connect our hearts, to give voice to feelings for which words alone won’t suffice, to wake us up out of complacency, to galvanize and fuel social movements.”

Legend is being recognized for his fight for social justice and his outstanding 20 year career in the music industry.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: