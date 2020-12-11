Exclusive First Look At Jay-Z’s New Cannabis Brand Monogram

Jay Z’s new cannabis line drops today (December 10).

The rapper mentioned his new cannabis line partnership with the California weed company, Caliva, a few months ago but has pretty much kept it quiet until now.

The new collection from Monogram has taken 18 months of strain selection and cultivation and has produced three classes:

OG Handroll

Loosies Preroll Pack

Flower

The products will be labeled with numbered strains that describe them as “light”, “medium”, or “heavy”.

The products range from $40-$70

