Woman Dies After Dropping Charging iPhone Into The Tub

A 24-year-old Russian woman died after dropping her iPhone into the bathtub while it was charging.

Olga Semenova was found unresponsive in the bathtub by a friend, who told emergency operators “When I touched her, I got an electric shock”. A plugged-in iPhone 8 had fallen in the water.

Semenova was active on social media and had even posted a selfie from her bathtub a year ago. Russia’s Emergency Ministry called the accident is a reminder that water and electronics are “incompatible”.

