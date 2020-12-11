Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Woman Dies After Dropping Charging iPhone Into The Tub

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro 11 Max

Source: Apple / iPhone 11 Pro

A 24-year-old Russian woman died after dropping her iPhone into the bathtub while it was charging.

Olga Semenova was found unresponsive in the bathtub by a friend, who told emergency operators “When I touched her, I got an electric shock”.  A plugged-in iPhone 8 had fallen in the water.

Semenova was active on social media and had even posted a selfie from her bathtub a year ago.  Russia’s Emergency Ministry called the accident is a reminder that water and electronics are “incompatible”.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Headlines
Close