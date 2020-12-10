Diva’s Daily Dirt: CONGRATS TO CASSIE !

CONGRATS TO CASSIE !

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine are expecting their second child together! The couple announced the news in a video which shows the mom-to-be surrounded by her husband and daughter as they listen to the unborn child’s heartbeat using a Fetal Doppler.

The couple celebrated the birthday of their one-year-old Frankie Fine on December 6.

LIZZO Is Transparent About Having Negative Thoughts About Her Body

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer has always been proud of her body image and promotes body positivity but she’s now sharing a very transparent and vulnerable moment with her fans.

She recently took to TikTok to express her feelings about her recent negative thoughts about her body.

She told her viewers that she knows that she is “beautiful” but she just doesn’t “feel it.”

Lizzo added that negative thoughts are “normal” and can even happen to the “best of us” but she’s determined to “get through it.” Lizzo we just want to say you are smart, you are kind, you are important and undeniably beautiful!

