Nicki Minaj Pays Tuition To Help College Student Graduate

Nicki Minaj has been known to pay for college tuitions in the past and a recent graduate took to social media to thank her.

Artavion Cook graduated from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a B.S. of Science and Biology and said that he has Nicki Minaj to thank.

He said that she paid for his tuition a few semesters ago and here he is today an official college graduate.

Minaj isn’t the only celebrity to pay for college. Other celebrities include Lebron James, Lil Uzi Vert, Amber Rose, and several others.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: