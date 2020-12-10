Kim Kardashian “Exhausted” From Trying To Make Her Marriage Work

In case you missed it, the famous couple took a “make it or break it” getaway in August to work on their marriage.

There have been reports that the duo have had difficulties in their marriage and divorce might have been an option.

A source close to Kardashian said that she’s tired of it and that she hasn’t made a final decision if she’s going to stay with West.

The source also says that Kim feels the stress from Kanye going on and off of his medication, which causes him to have uncontrollable impulses.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: