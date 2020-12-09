Bow Wow Is Now Interested In A Verzuz Match With Soulja Boy

Bow Wow is backtracking his stance on doing a Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy.

During a Clubhouse discussion on December 6th, HipHopDX reports that Bow Wow entertained the idea of doing a Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy, something that back in July he refused to do.

”How soulja makes fun turnt music. I make r&b hip hop music for the ladies. How is that a good match up? You gone crank that one minute then the next cry over an ex. Thats an emotional roller coaster,” (sic) Bow Wow wrote on Twitter.

