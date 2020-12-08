Diva’s Daily Dirt: “College Hill” Reboot In The Works, With A Twist

“College Hill” Reboot In The Works, With A Twist

theJasmineBRAND is exclusively reporting that a reboot for the BET hit show “College Hill” is making a return!

Sources say they are filming the brand new season of ‘College Hill’ at Jackson State University and will premiere in 2021. The cast is said to include celebrities that would like to pursue higher education.

According to Deion Sanders, College Hill fans may have something to look forward to. The new Jackson State football coach mentioned in a recent interview that the BET hit reality show may be on its way back— sort of.

You see, Sanders’ fiancé is Tracey Edmonds, a longtime television and film producer. She was the show’s executive producer from 2004 through 2009. Sanders told “Tiger Talk With The 1400 Club” that the network is bringing the show back, and it may have a Jackson twist.

“BET is rebooting that, and Tracey produced that show years ago, and we’re trying to do that with celebrities coming to Jackson and earning their degree,” Sanders said. “And the list of celebrities is unbelievable that are signed up already.”

College Hill with a celebrity twist? Let’s see how they pull this one off.

Trey Songz Performed At Indoor Concert W/ More Than 500 People In Attendance, Venue Cited For COVID-19 Violations

Trey Songz isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from performing for his fans in Columbus, OH. About 500 fans were spotted on video in attendance and reportedly seen sharing drinks, not social distancing and not wearing masks.

The Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC:

Aftermath in Columbus received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities after the approximately 500 patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing.

As of Monday, Ohio has reported more than 484,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths from Covid-19.

