Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38 Years Old

Nicki Minaj had been regarded as an undeniable talent throughout Hip Hop for many years. The Barbz, which whom her fan club is affectionately known as, would fight to the deaths to defend her honor and place in the industry. Unfortunately as years passed by and the rapper focused more of her attention on mainstream hits and crossing over to Pop, many fans who were once apart of her core base of supporters found new female rap entertainment. Now, Nicki celebrates 38 years of life and since getting married and having her own little bundle of joy, it appears she finally got her groove back in the rap game specifically.

Nicki Minaj has given us timeless and cultural pieces of work in her classics like “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Anaconda.” Most recently, Nicki has given her pen to a few features that welcomed old Barbs back into the nation.

The veteran rapper joined Mike WiLL Made-It and YoungBoy Never Broke Again for “What That Speed Bout!?” and it is what the people had been waiting for.

Is it MILF energy that is motivating Nicki to turn it up a notch? Whatever is inspiring the Queen is not important honestly, it is that she found that same hunger and tenacity she once had when she began free-styling on the streets of Queens, New York.

Nicki Minaj before fame freestyle:the jump off (2007) pic.twitter.com/GX1NTGwmK5 — 𝐅. 𓅓 (@Fentyultra) October 23, 2020

Nicki continues to eat the young girls up debuting at number 4 on Billboard’s Top 9 Hip Hop & R&B Artists of the Decade list under Drake, Rihanna and Chris Brown.

The facts are still in the numbers as Nicki Minaj continues to be a force in music and her day one fans have never stopped stanning for her. The Barbz are probably some of the most ruthless fans any artist could have continuously giving Nicki her roses no matter the circumstances. Even new female acts are chiming in to celebrate the Queen today on her birthday. They are sure to shout from the hilltops how much Nicki has influenced their careers and how much she inspires their pursuits in the game.

In 5th grade I posted this pic on my Facebook biting my finger sexually in a spaghetti strap tank top & when I got in trouble I was tryna explain how I was recreating a Nicki Minaj picture 😂😂😂😂 No cap — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) December 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Queen @NICKIMINAJ love you 4L 💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/S4iUTS84v9 — real bitch (@yungbabytate) December 8, 2020

It is heart warming to witness the support Nicki has received these last few years. She was recognized as ‘Best Female Hip Hop & Best Latin Song’ for “Tusa” with Karol G at this year’s AMA’s all thanks to her fans “rocking the vote.” Nicki Minaj sends a warm thank you to the Barbz for continuously supporting all of her efforts across genres. It’s not easy to crossover and let alone rap in another language for a few bars, so it is commendable to see Nicki do so time and time again.

Nicki Minaj has impacted generations to come with her wordplay, style and theatrics that make her a one of a kind act. One things for sure, the girls try to imitate but there can only be one Onika. We celebrate all of her contributions to the rap game but especially her latest additions to her catalogue. The Barbz have reluctantly welcomed back a few of her old fans who now see what the Barb nation knew all along — Nicki Minaj is a legend in the game who must be given all of her things. Happy Birthday, Queen Nicki!

Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38 Years Old was originally published on globalgrind.com

