Diva’s Daily Dirt: Teyana Taylor Explains Retiring From Music

In a recent Instagram post, R&B songstress, actress and director, Teyana Taylor announced that she is retiring.

Taylor posted,

Teyana Taylor used a Spotify post of her streams and music thanking fans for their support, but telling them she would be taking time away, saying:

“Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! ?Thank you ? I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know ? all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup???”

Cardi B shared our sentiments too:

If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020.I swear she really got the best album this year.I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 5, 2020

Jeremih Back Home Recovering From COVID

One month after being hospitalized, the ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em’ singer has informed his friends and family that he is ‘getting stronger everyday’ after being discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” he said in a statement to Billboard.

“I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and [Sean “P.Diddy’ Combs] for their love and support,” he stated. “I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.

