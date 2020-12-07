Who Ya Got?! Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Square Off In Next VERZUZ Battle [VIDEO]

After speculation swirled around on the internet regarding Keyshia Cole & a potential Ashanti battle, Friday we finally got confirmation that the two R&B diva’s will be facing off in the VERZUZ ring. Who do you see winning this one? Could we be in store for another record breaking night? Be sure to catch the main event on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

In some happy/WTF relationship news, Lore’l has the details about DaniLeigh & DaBaby making things IG official & we break down the bizarre ‘disaster date’ story that Kenya Moore recently shared.

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” Moore shared through an awkward smile. “I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

Another “why Kanye?” moment to add to the already long list…

Catch up with everything you missed in the world of entertainment with The Lo' Down with Lore'l!

