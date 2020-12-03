Who’s Cappin?! Is Donald Trump Really Considering Pardoning His Children?!

It looks like The Trump Family is back at it again. Lore’l had to give President Donald Trump ‘Who’s Cappin’ this morning on The Morning Hustle after reports surfaced saying he’s spoken with advisers whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law, and to his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The way it’s looking, the whole family may be locked up because they don’t follow rules.

