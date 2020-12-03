5 Times Tiffany Haddish Made Bold Moves In 2020

Funny gal Tiffany Haddish turns the big 4-0 today! Since her hit character Dina hit the scene in 2017’s Blockbuster film Girls Trip, we haven’t been able to get enough of the comedian and actress. Haddish’s joyful spirit has been widely received by people in the entertainment industry. Since debuting in the film, she’s gone on to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her work as a host of a Saturday Night Live episode. She later published a memoir, The Last Black Unicorn. She stars in the TBS series The Last O.G., and executive produces and voices Tuca in the Netflix/Adult Swim animated series Tuca & Bertie.

Tiffany worked long and hard for this career. She is known for candidly talking about going to auditions while living out of her car. Still, her motivation to see herself on the big screen kept her going. Earlier this year, the actress made headlines for shaving her head bald and starting fresh. While most people thought she was in the midst of a mental breakdown, Tiffany assured fans she was feeling just fine. In an Instagram video she said, “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I’ve literally been talking about this for years,” she said.

“As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f**king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”

Tiffany’s upbeat attitude is so refreshing. She’s honest, she’s candid, and for some reason it annoys people. Despite the conflicting opinions, the fact remains that Haddish is poppin’ and she’s here to stay. In honor of her 40th birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Tiffany made bold, moves in 2020.

TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 2020

Okay, Tiffany. This is what you call a simple, effortless slay. Haddish showed up to the 2020 People’s Choice Awards a few weeks back in this gorgeous floral dress by Prabal Gurung. I love that for her first major red carpet appearance since she shaved her hair, she didn’t cover it up with a wig. She looks amazing!

TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020

Tiffany’s red carpet style has been off the charts lately. At the 2020 NAACP awards, the star wore a silver metallic dress from stylist Jason Rembert’s clothing line, Aliétte. This was such a mature, classic, timeless ensemble. The styling was impeccable because it didn’t overwhelm the beauty of the dress.

TIFFANY HADDISH AND COMMON AT STANCE SPADES NBA ALL-STARS EVENT, 2020

Why is this a bold move? Umm… hello?! Dating Common is a huge flex! When the rumors surfaced that the two had a thing, she hit us with a humble brag, confirming the news. While rumors have also circulated that they’ve gone their separate ways, we can still respect the temporary flex.

TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2020

Please, Tiffany. Remove your foot from our necks! How gorgeous does the actress look in this black beaded gown with an open front. Her red carpet looks for 2020 show that she’s stepped up her game. She looked good before, but this time around she’s really showing out.

TIFFANY HADDISH AT THE BAD BOYS FOR LIFE PREMIERE, 2020

Go bold, or go home. Tiffany looked casually chic at the Bad Boys for Life premiere clad in a neon green jumpsuit. I love this look because its simple, yet flashy. The color looks great against her skin. She looks great!

