French Montana “You Deserve An Oscar,” Jhene Aiko “Born Tired” & More | Daily Visuals 12.1.20

With his latest project CB5 having hit the streets a little over a week ago already, French Montana is back on the block bubbling what he’s been cooking in the kitchen for the past hot minute.

Today the BX representative comes through with some new visuals for his album cut “You Deserve An Oscar” which is a collage of images and clips featuring French in various places and a few looks at right hand man, Max B.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Jhené Aiko gets spiritual with it in and in her latest clip to “Born Tired” heads to a rain forest to become one with nature, mediate and have some good ol’ fun in a bounce house.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rotimi, Blueface and Chriseanrock, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “YOU DESERVE AN OSCAR”

JHENE AIKO – “BORN TIRED”

MONICA FT. LIL BABY & GOONICA – “TRENCHES”

ROTIMI – “LOVE SOMEBODY”

BLUEFACE & CHISANROCK – “LONELY”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “WE COULD NEVER DIE”

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “CRASH OUT”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “TOWN & COUNTRY”

