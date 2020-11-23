Diva’s Daily Dirt: Gucci Mane Is Ready To Battle Again!?

Gucci Mane Is Ready To Battle Again!?

Looks like last week’s legendary Gucci Mane #VERZUZ Jeezy battle went so well, Gucci is ready to battle once again!

Yup, despite his initial hesitation to even participate in the trap music match up, Guwop had so much he’s looking for his next opponent! Actually, it probably has something to do with the fact that the official numbers are now in and Jeezy vs Gucci Mane was the most-viewed show down so far in the history of the series.

“I heard our battle @verzuztv broke numbers it was historic we run the culture who y’all want me to battle next???” La Flare wrote.

Snowman and Guwop beat out the previous Verzuz viewership record held by Monica and Brandy. Since Gucci is ready to step into the hot seat again, who should he battle?

Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent Team Up For New TV Comedy

The two Hip-Hop superstars are reuniting yet again on another show for ABC. The new comedy is said to follow an R&B musician who is suddenly forced to raise his sister’s four children while putting his career on the backburner.

Devon and Ranada Shepard, who will also serve as executive producers.

It has been given a pilot order by bosses at U.S. network ABC. Blige and 50 Cent are already close colleagues working together on “Power Book II: Ghost.”

