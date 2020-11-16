Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeezy and Gucci Mane to Square Off In #VERZUZ

Looks like Gucci Mane had a major change of heart! We were all gearing up to see Jeezy Verzuz T.I November 19th but the battle just got even spicier! After Jeezy revealed in several interviews that his efforts to link with Jeezy fell through, as Gucci initially declined, it looks like we are now going to get the trap battle we’ve all been waiting for!

Gucci Mane had even said he wouldn’t do a Verzuz without them paying him $1 Million dollars so either somebody coughed up the dough, or Gucci and Jeezy ready to put all their old beef aside and do it for the culture! Thursday, November 19th, Don’t miss it!

Megan Thee Stallion graces the cover of GQ Magazine

As Megan Thee Stallion graces the cover of GQ Magazine she recalls the events that happened from that infamous night in July involving Tory Lanez.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody,” she told GQ. “I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”

She speaks about her decision not to initially name Tory as the shooter the Police and she also alleged that Tory Lanez offered her and her friend Kelsey ‘hush money.’

After he shot, she says, Lanez begged her not to say anything. She says he offered Megan and her friend money to stay quiet. “[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan says, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ” (A lawyer for Lanez denied that the rapper offered Megan and her friend money.)

When the cops arrived, Megan says, she just wanted to avoid trouble—she worried they’d get arrested or end up victims of police brutality if they were found with a weapon. The first thing she said to the responding officers who noticed her bloodied feet was, “I got cut.”

Read the full GQ interview here.

