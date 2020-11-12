Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’ Dropping Next Friday

Heard the latest Hottie Report from Megan Thee Stallion? The Houston rapstress took to Instagram on Thursday (November 12) to reveal that her long-awaited debut album not only had a title, but a release date.

“Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet,” she wrote. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT”

The title no doubt comes from Meg’s whirlwind two-year trek from Houston star with “Big Ole Freak” to earning her first of two No. 1 singles in “Savage” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The alleged cover for the album features Meg holding up a newspaper clipping with her image in the lead and plenty of headlines surrounding them, from her statements about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on ‘SNL,’ her essay for the New York Times and more.

Meg crashed on the scene in 2018 with her Tina Snow mixtape, sharing fan favorites such as “Cognac Queen,” “Freak Nasty” and the aforementioned “Big Ole Freak”. Months later, she inked a deal with 300 Entertainment and followed Tina Snow with Fever in 2019, featuring DaBaby (“Cash Sh*t”) and “Realer.”

Following label drama with her original home 1501 Certified, Meg took it upon herself to release Suga in February, complete with videos for “Captain Hook,” “B.I.T.C.H.” and “Savage.” Last month, the Hot Girl Coach teamed up with Young Thug for “Don’t Stop,” presumably the first single from Good News.

Good News is out on November 20th. A tracklist has yet to be revealed as of press time.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal Kombat Partnership

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On DJ Chose’s “Thick” Remix [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Has Perfect Response For Tory Lanez’ Wild Instagram Live Rant

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’ Dropping Next Friday was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: