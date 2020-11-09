Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book

Blue Ivy Carter once said that she’s “never seen a ceiling in [her] whole life” and I’m here to tell you that not one lie was told.

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z can now add “narrator” to her growing list of accomplishments as she recently narrated the audio version of the book, “Hair Love,” according to its author, Matthew Cherry.

“Hair Love” is the story about a Black father, Stephen, and his daughter, Zhuri, as they learn to style Zhuri’s natural hair. Illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the animated short film version of the book won an Oscar for Best Animated Short in February’s Academy Award ceremony and seems to only keep getting better with time.

In a tweet posted this morning, Cherry shared the news along with a link and sample of the audio version of the children’s book featuring the voice of the little star, who turns nine in January, where she introduces the audio book and names herself as the narrator.

The tweet links out to a longer audio sample on Audible.com where listeners can get a preview of Blue Ivy’s narration skills. “When my hair is in two puffs, I’m above the clouds, like a superhero!” Blue Ivy says as the character Zhuri. “My hair even does magic tricks. One day Rocky and I were playing outside when along came the rain. From large-small, it went ‘Presto!,’ just like that. There’s nothing my hair can’t do!”

As we all know, Blue Ivy is no stranger to the spotlight. She won her first BET Award for her collaboration with her mother on “Brown Skin Girl” and has appeared in many music videos and events alongside her superstar parents, often stealing the show with her confidence and adorable personality. Fans even make jokes that she’s the real star in the Carter family and is probably responsible for many of Beyoncé’s most recent accomplishments and possibly even her real manager behind the scenes!

Blue’s resume at only eight-years-old is beyond impressive, and she’s only just getting started!

To order the audio version of “Hair Love,” visit Audible.com.

Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

