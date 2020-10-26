A video has surfaced of a police shooting in West Philadelphia. In the video, it appeared two white police officers gun a black man down in front of his loved ones in broad day light.
The reasoning behind the West Philly shooting is unknown. More news to come as the story develops.
Police Shoot Black Man In Front Of Loved Ones In West Philly was originally published on classixphilly.com