Maryland Man Threatening To Kill Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Has Been Arrested And Charged

Fredrick, Maryland resident James Dale Reed was arrested last Friday for threatening to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, according to The New York Times.
It was reported that on Oct. 4, James Dale Reed left a handwritten note on a Biden-Harris campaign sign at a house in his hometown of Frederick, Maryland. This note contained graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.
The note said in part, “We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”
Unfortunately, death threats against the US president and presidential candidates aren’t uncommon during election years. Reed acknowledged to authorities that he wrote the letter and is currently being held without bond in Frederick County on a federal charge of threatening a major candidate and two violations of state law, including threatening mass violence and voter intimidation.
President Trump Retweets Satirical Site To Take Dig At Joe Biden, Twitter Throws Onions
1.
1 of 10
He’s sharing a site that is like The Onion. It’s satire.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 16, 2020
He doesn’t know that. https://t.co/54ZOpTNZJO
2.
2 of 10
(A) Lord, help us.— Melissa Case (@startabuzz) October 16, 2020
(B) Twitter had an actual—not intentional—outage yesterday.
(C) The Babylon Bee is a satire site.
(D) The President of the United States just referred to himself as “Big T.”
(E) Christ on a bike. pic.twitter.com/FivztpOjBv
3.
3 of 10
BABYLON BEE IS A SATIRE SITE LIKE THE ONION, YOU FUCKING PINECONE pic.twitter.com/E1fYb6kRQz— MeanMrsMode 🗽 (@TampaBigRed) October 16, 2020
4.
4 of 10
So.. Did the president read the article by The Babylon Bee? Or did he just retweet some stuff he had seen while on the toilet this morning..— Xx_Bengals_xX (@Xx_Bengals_xX) October 16, 2020
"Break in case of bad publicity for Democrats" 🤣🤣🤣
And who in sam hell is Big T? Lol pic.twitter.com/4ZFn4yOTAT
5.
5 of 10
Everyone knows The Babylon Bee is satire. Sure, a boomer here and there gets fooled by it, but—— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 16, 2020
*looks at Twitter*
*spits out drink*
6.
6 of 10
Some people are saying Babylon Bee is a satire site, and that this tweet may suggest once again that our President is an excitable idiot. On the other hand, Babylon Bee is more grounded in reality than a lot of other sites Trump retweets. https://t.co/VmNbzlNUXc— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 16, 2020
7.
7 of 10
Trump's daily intelligence briefings consist of reading:— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Babylon Bee
The Onion
Fox & (White) Friends
Breitbart
8.
8 of 10
America, there’s a moron squatting in the White House.— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 16, 2020
This fool doesn’t know the difference between parody & reality.
Hey dummy, The Babylon Bee is like The Onion.
It’s fake news.
Just like your whole life.
JFC America... Vote this nincompoop & all his sycophants out. pic.twitter.com/xiCnAM2Leo
9.
9 of 10
.@realDonaldTrump - Hey, Tiny T, what a fucking moron you are. Someone should tell you BabylonBee is a satire account. Geez. pic.twitter.com/yZdAImZK1x— Mz. Chievous ™️ (@CCLcaribecrew) October 16, 2020
10.
10 of 10
Big T!! 😂😂😂— BeetTweets (@Shillanna) October 16, 2020
Uncle Crazy has totally gone nuts!! The Babylon Bee is his best source!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8Ff8BYM1eE
