Yeah Right: Lindsey Graham Cops Sarcasm Pleas Over “Good Old Days Of Segregation” Comment

Lindsey Graham and his fellow Republicans are currently on a hellbent mission to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat by confirming conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett. During the confirmation hearing, Graham said something that had ears perking all over the country.

Wednesday (oct.14), Graham asked Barrett if she was confident that the iconic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision that determined segregation in schools was unconstitutional “super-precedent,” meaning there no chance it could be overturned unless challenged by legislative bodies because she is “not aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation via legislative body.”

As expected, Graham’s comment raised eyebrows, and he was immediately called out. Former chair of the Republican National Committee now Senior Advisor on The Lincoln Project was befuddled by the South Carolina senator’s statement.

Jaime Harrison, who currently has the senator sweating bullets and begging for money on television because he is on his heels and outraising him, accused Graham of reminiscing those “good old days” on Twitter.

“@LindseyGrahamSC just called segregation “the good old days.” The good old days for who, Senator? It’s 2020, not 1920. Act like it.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC just called segregation “the good old days.” The good old days for who, Senator? It’s 2020, not 1920. Act like it. pic.twitter.com/qVhhfp7oRY — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 14, 2020

When pressed by reporters about his comment during a break in the hearing, Graham said that when he made his comment, he was “dripping sarcasm,” and he was trying to make the point that no American lawmakers want to go back to that “dark period in American history.” He then tried to flip the tables on Harrison, stating, “for my opponent to suggest that says far more about him than me.”

Harrison fired back at Graham, speaking with the Wall Street Journal, he said:

“Even if there was sarcasm in it, you know that’s a period of immense pain, particularly in South Carolina, particularly for African Americans.”

This isn’t the first time Graham has been under fire for an ignorant sounding comment . Last Friday (Oct.9), Graham said Black people“can go anywhere in this state” as long as they are “conservative, not liberal.” He was understandably dragged for uttering that mess.

Lindsey Graham finally said the quiet part out loud: he only cares about South Carolinians who belong to his political party. This isn't about political parties. It's not about left vs. right. This is about right vs. wrong. pic.twitter.com/qIDsiNornL — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 10, 2020

We truly hope that Jaime Harrison hands Lindsey Graham the L he deserves.

