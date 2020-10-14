Philly Cops Caught On Video Jumping Black Teen, Brutally Beating Him Up

Two Philadelphia police officers were caught on video repeatedly striking a young black teen and beating him with a baton. Allegedly the jumping occurred after the police officers found the teenager outside smoking.
Following the video, a man that goes by the Instagram name @majorchangetheworld found the police officers and had a conversation with them regarding the fight.
According to Nogunzone, sources have stated the young man that was beaten up had a gun on him. More news to come as the story develops.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go
Philly Protests Following The News Of Breonna Taylor’s Killer Indictment
Philly Protests Following The News Of Breonna Taylor’s Killer Indictment
1.
1 of 12
“Black Lives matter.”— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith) September 24, 2020
“Black women matter.”
“Black trans folks matter.” pic.twitter.com/OjL6ur6DFW
2.
2 of 12
Crowd has just started marching down 15th street. #PhillyProtests #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/qYwANuiBbd— Antionette Lee (@arleeonair) September 23, 2020
3.
3 of 12
Lotta police activity south of Vine into Center City right now. Just as a heads up to my Philly friends: Sheriff buses are all lined up. Bring supplies if you feel safe enough to protest, should anything be officially organized. pic.twitter.com/ovIHUCczvp— draught horse ourt (@_ourt) September 23, 2020
4.
4 of 12
Philly protest moving east down Locust, organizers urge Black bodies to the front of the march.— Oona Goodin-Smith (@oonagoodinsmith) September 24, 2020
“When Black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.” pic.twitter.com/8sodA10LZF
5.
5 of 12
Looks like protest is over for the night. Philly cops boarding Septa buses to leave City Hall. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dnu6gGamWk— Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) September 24, 2020
6.
6 of 12
On the move again now. Crowd is heading South down Broad St. #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/2FgSIhyEAt— Antionette Lee (@arleeonair) September 23, 2020
7.
7 of 12
Morning roundup:— Billy Penn (@billy_penn) September 24, 2020
- Philly primed for coronavirus vaccine
- Breonna Taylor protests
- Got a naked ballot jingle?
- Farmers market shopping upgrade https://t.co/bm4uxXNjvO pic.twitter.com/o2eJnTG15b
8.
8 of 12
I’m at Philadelphia’s city hall, where maybe 200 people are protesting what they see as inadequate charging in police killing of #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/31NSa92a40— Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) September 23, 2020
9.
9 of 12
Philly protest condemning decision not charging cops who killed Breonna Taylor.— joe piette (@pastpostal65) September 24, 2020
photos: https://t.co/BBcQMJI9uu pic.twitter.com/WcpPTbOQpJ
10.
10 of 12
Philly came out and marched tonight for Breonna Taylor. #Blacklivesmatter #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/BHb9mrhUpJ— Sambas & Umbros (@MedlowMinus) September 24, 2020
11.
11 of 12
#phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/CE3Fx6ukJ6— ♋ Shirt Cobain 📸🌴 (@LOUsual_SuspeKt) September 24, 2020
12.
12 of 12
Protest is ending now as they chant #BreonnaTaylor. Protester with megaphone has asked the crowd to disperse. #phillyprotest pic.twitter.com/AfGtzEvScM— Antionette Lee (@arleeonair) September 24, 2020
RELATED: Black Man Found Dead Hanging In South Philly, Many Allege Victim Was Lynched
RELATED: Philly Mourns On The Passing Of Temple University’s DJ Chaos
Philly Cops Caught On Video Jumping Black Teen, Brutally Beating Him Up was originally published on classixphilly.com