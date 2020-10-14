Local
Philly Cops Caught On Video Jumping Black Teen, Brutally Beating Him Up

Three Police Officers Shot And Killed In Baton Rouge

Source: Sean Gardner / Getty

Two Philadelphia police officers were caught on video repeatedly striking a young black teen and beating him with a baton. Allegedly the jumping occurred after the police officers found the teenager outside smoking.

Following the video, a man that goes by the Instagram name @majorchangetheworld found the police officers and had a conversation with them regarding the fight.

According to Nogunzone, sources have stated the young man that was beaten up had a gun on him. More news to come as the story develops.

Philly Cops Caught On Video Jumping Black Teen, Brutally Beating Him Up  was originally published on classixphilly.com

