Monica Addresses Shading Brandy During Verzuz, New Album Coming, C-Murder + More

Monica stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to tell us everything happening with Miss Thang! The “Just One of Them Days” Singer set the record straight with the legendary Verzuz battle with Brandy. She cleared the air on what really happened and why she didn’t sing like the Great Aunties Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight. Monica says they were told NOT to sing at the Verzuz battle, she also shared more about her relationship with Brandy and how they are today.
At the Verzuz battle Monica previewed her new single “Trenches” featuring Lil Baby and she shared that’s what her new album coming out this year will be called. Monica shared the trenches in her personal life. She even shed light on her fight to free C-Murder from prison and working with Kim Kardashian and his children to get the job done. Watch the interview to see what steps the singer has been doing to get her rumored boo out of prison in Louisiana.
#Goonica: Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Twitter Is With The Funnies
They also call you Glockicka and Monigga... but you ain’t heard that from me pic.twitter.com/IIg8Yn0CiX— GUCCI!!! Getchoasshome!! (@iamlextownsend) September 15, 2020
Goonica PLEASE! https://t.co/7klifiWUYl pic.twitter.com/1XopPkkdNN— stegan the mallion (@thisiskashmir) September 15, 2020
I always saw Goonica as a term of endearment. Maybe that says something about me. 😭— damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) September 15, 2020
... and yet Monica wondering WHY we call her Goonica lol. At this point it’s a term of endearment 🤷🏾♂️. She know she a goon ion know why she playing this morning. pic.twitter.com/ViecQ7uZCv— VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) September 15, 2020
Monica: I have no clue why people call me Goonica— Ms Paid in PJs 💰 (@IndiaAlmighty) September 15, 2020
Also Monica: pic.twitter.com/BOx95B3pnn
I’m sorry. The receipts in the replies to Monica’s request to k ow why folks call her Goonica are SENDING me. Baby, the Goonica paper trail is longer than a damn CVS receipt— LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) September 15, 2020
Now I personally seen you turn in to Goonica at Piedmont park the year Just right for me came out. You chilled with us all day, performed, and took pictures but when the fans started pushing you and knocking us over you QUICKLY regulated the whole crowd with few words and a look— Michelle Obama’s Bayang (@thatsBtoyou) September 15, 2020
Right here you went from Goonica to Monica Denise within 30 seconds niece. https://t.co/sWJpkc7KoE pic.twitter.com/H7VieitIiL— Terry Jane Paul (@InThierry) September 15, 2020
Monica asking us why we call her Goonica and we’re giving her 100 different examples is hilarious— NBA Champs : Run IT Bck SZN 🏁 (@CalledMe_Buskey) September 15, 2020
Monica: why do y’all call me Goonica???— Sixrandon (@brrandin) September 15, 2020
The whole universe: pic.twitter.com/CfpH0Nk2rk
Love me so Goonica lmao https://t.co/R95N1QETgL— Naj (@anajahmous) September 15, 2020
Not Monica thinking calling her Goonica was an insult 🥺— ilyPhillipWhite👼🏽 (@PeaceAndFades) September 15, 2020
Who lied to my Teedy!? pic.twitter.com/h3fdr9vSGt
pic.twitter.com/zOVxTqrCit https://t.co/NtHkjGIJEt— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) September 15, 2020
Monica is hilarious. She knows why people call her Goonica. She wanted a good laugh. Lol— JASH JAY (@TheJASHJAY) September 15, 2020
