Callers Wish Wale A Happy Birthday On The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Today is Wale’s 36th Birthday! DJ Quicksilva and Dominique Da Diva wanted to give our listeners a chance to wish him a very happy birthday! Listen to the calls above and leave your birthday message for him here…
Happy Birthday Wale! Here's 21 Times His Locs Had Us Locked In
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Wale Performs at Late Night Jam Session: Spotify House Of Are & Be Jam SessionSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. WaleSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 21
3. Wale at the 2019 Soul Train AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. The Sprite Corner Presents: Wale & The ChoirSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Wale #CRWN TalkSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Wale at MMG Weekend's The #BIGGEST Pool PartySource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Wale7 of 21
8. H.O.M.E by Martell, Washington D.C.Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. Wale Visits BET's '106 & Park'Source:Getty 9 of 21
10. WaleSource:Radio One Digital 10 of 21
11. "In My Bed" Music Video with Wale & RotimiSource:Courtesy Photo 11 of 21
12. Wale at the 2015 Beating The Odds Summit At White House Hosted By Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Wale at H.O.M.E by Martell, ChicagoSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Wale & J. Cole at 2010 Grey Goose Entertainment & BET's 'Rising Icons' SeriesSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Wale
15 of 21
16. Wale16 of 21
17. WaleSource:WENN 17 of 21
18. WaleSource:wale peter z1079 studio 18 of 21
19. Wale at FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna Fall 2016 New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. WaleSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. WaleSource:On-SitePhotos.com 21 of 21
