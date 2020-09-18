DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
September 14th – September 18th
Monday, September 14th: “Don’t let your food get cold watching someone else’s plate”
Tuesday, September 15th: “Your past mistakes are meant to guide you, Not define you”
Wednesday, September 16th: “Someone took what you’re complaining about & Won with it”
Thursday, September 17th: “Failure turns into Flowers as long as you keep Growing”
Friday, September 18th: “Falling back can put you 10 steps ahead” #InRealLife
RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “Make sure whoever you got, Got You” + More
This Week’s Vitamins: “Don’t Let Your Food Get Cold Watching Someone Else’s Plate” + More was originally published on kysdc.com
Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: