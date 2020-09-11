QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
This Week's Vitamins: "Make sure whoever you got, Got You" + More

 September 8th – September 11th

Tuesday, September 8th: “It’s a Slow process but Quitting won’t speed up the Process”

 

Wednesday, September 9th: “It doesn’t matter who’s doing what you’re doing, Just make sure you’re the BEST at it”

 

Thursday, September 10th: “Nobody cares how you get it done, Just get it Done”

 

Friday, September 11th: “Make sure whoever you got, Got You” 

 

