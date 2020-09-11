T.I. Talks Verzuz Battles, New Single With Young Thug, Vote Or Else +More

T.I. stopped by to drop some jewels on The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva! T.I. debuted his new song with Young Thug “Ring” and talked about amending their relationship after they settled their beef. T.I. went on to say that they’ve built a true friendship, to a point where they can make records together.
We all know since quarantine started Verzuz battles have been a highlight for the black community and there have been talks to see if T.I. would take on King Petty himself 50 Cent. T.I. said 50’s good at talking his ISH but he’s ready to get in the ring, it simply comes down to their schedules. We’ll see if T.I. and 50 really make it to the Verzuz ring! When the two of them are not online beefing about Verzuz they’re working together on new TV Shows. TIP gave details on their new show that he and 50 are executive producing called “24/7.” Tip said it’s about a hip-hop cop and he’s starring in the show that will air on CBS’ new streaming service.
You know he wouldn’t be T.I. if he didn’t talk about the state of America and the culture. Were you offended by him saying that people should take government money and be buying property?
Well, he addresses his comments in the interview. Check out what he has to say about voting, Justice for Breonna Taylor, and more:
RELATED: T.I. & Tiny Will Be Grandparents! Zonnique Pullins Expeditiously Expecting Her First Child
RELATED: T.I. Wants All The Verzuz Smoke With 50 Cent, 50 Says He’s Out His Mind & Social Media Weighs In
RELATED: T.I. To Teach “Business Of Trap Music” Course At Clark Atlanta University
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy Dead Beef, Trap Twitter Doesn’t See It Happening
T.I. Suggests Gucci Mane & Jeezy Dead Beef, Trap Twitter Doesn’t See It Happening
1.
1 of 10
Doesn’t look like Jeezy and Gucci Mane are ever gonna squash their beef. pic.twitter.com/C1Ywt6bvQ4— NEED PROMO? DM ME! ➐ (@iamjustingreene) July 28, 2020
2.
2 of 10
Clifford is just... pic.twitter.com/ItqW77QN8f— Neal Riggers (@ChrisCrackNDC) July 29, 2020
3.3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
He’s going to ask Jezzy did he dig his dead homie up & the conversation will be done 🥴😯— Jasmine Amazing Carter (@lastnamecart3r) July 28, 2020
5.5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
How the T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane meeting will have to take place pic.twitter.com/jVSvn3ftLo— Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) July 28, 2020
7.
7 of 10
Radric already showing signs of the old pot belly Gucci this year .. so it’s not happening.— MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) July 28, 2020
8.
8 of 10
Y’all forget Gucci had to catch a body behind that Jezzy shit shit could’ve easily been the other way around if Gucci ain’t protect himself that shit can’t be resolved— 𝐁 𝐈 𝐆 𝐁 𝐄 𝐍 𝐕 𝐈 𝐒 𝐈 𝐎 𝐍 𝐒 ™️ (@bigbenvisions) July 28, 2020
9.
9 of 10
They been tryna squash this since 2010 right? I guess now that they’re older it’ll work this time.— Peak Work Archie (@JoshHarris25) July 28, 2020
10.
July 28, 202010 of 10
T.I. Talks Verzuz Battles, New Single With Young Thug, Vote Or Else +More was originally published on kysdc.com