Diva’s Daily Dirt: #CANCELNETFLIX Is Trending!

#CANCELNETFLIX iS TRENDING!
It’s all because of one of their latest releases #Cuties. The streaming platform faced backlash last month after the poster was released and many hoped the premiere would be canceled however, the film has been available to stream since September 9th. After watching the movie, many viewers began to share their opinions on the provocative dance moves being performed by the children in the film. Some are even taking screenshots of them canceling their Netflix subscriptions.
Last month, Netflix released a statement addressing the backlash the received from just the trailer and the poster and said, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Cuties.’ It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film, which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”
No word from them yet on if they plan on removing the film after the latest backlash today. We have to admit, the trailer is definitely cringy.
Jussie Smollett is speaking out for the very first time about his highly publicized court case early last year. The former ‘Empire’ actor sat down virtually with Marc Lamont Hill. Jussie maintains his innocence and also mentions his frustration with the media and his tussle with being silent versus speaking up for himself.
Who the hell they think he kidnapped, Chelsea Clinton? https://t.co/29GtKlhUMB— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 8, 2019
Jussie Smollett is going to get more prison time than Paul Manafort pic.twitter.com/d4zIt0fF7J— Amber 💋 (@BBTrashStan) March 8, 2019
Trying to figure out how Jussie Smollett is charged with 16 counts of crimes when actual attackers wouldn’t have been charged with that much (and haven’t been when Black folks end up dead).https://t.co/77yfkfComP— bruh whistledown (@JarrettHill) March 8, 2019
If Jussie were a white Virginia governor he would have gotten away with this— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 8, 2019
The Chicago PD’s only goal was to make Jussie Smollett out to be a lair in a matter of days. They never intented on solving this case at all. https://t.co/ITxiWA3USl— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) March 8, 2019
WOW. 16?! https://t.co/xcdFc70a9s— Giselle Phelps (@GisellePhelps) March 8, 2019
This is nuts. https://t.co/QaYyo5Qvlg— monique, who is openly Black (@thejournalista) March 8, 2019
My heart breaks for #JussieSmollet & the trouble he brought on himself. Praying that he will allow the LORD to save, befriend, & deliver him.— Hart Ramsey (@hartramsey) February 23, 2019
The lesson learned by many is that we should reserve commentary & judgment until the facts are revealed. The Truth always prevails.
Yep...#JussieSmollet done screwed-up...— The Muslim Model (@themuslimmodel) March 8, 2019
...👳🏾♀️🤦🏾♂️😫😞 https://t.co/BeukugvvWS
I don’t condone the bs #JussieSmollet did but it’s funny how he’s being indicted but none of these white people have for false allegations or rape claims that destroyed young black lives.. we just want the same across the board— Mimi ni Mungu(Swahil (@MimiMungu) March 8, 2019
Plz just say sorry, have Fox pay to enhance the city of chicago/CPD and donate millions of dollars to lgbtq and minority charities, make a public apology to 45 & his supporters and stay low. This is now about saving your own life ... sigh Molly You In Danger Girl #JussieSmollet pic.twitter.com/eg45dLCq5A— D2 - Duan Dempsey (@thatsd2) March 8, 2019
Damn it!!! @JussieSmollett #JussieSmollet You aren’t gonna be able to act your way out of this one 🤔🤔😫😫 pic.twitter.com/uih8Fm5MpS— SincerelyB Blogging - #ThisMyNitch (@SincerelyBlogg) March 8, 2019
My reaction when I saw the news on #JussieSmollet😭🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/RgyEoXLHZo— EpilepticStoner💜🍀🔥💨 (@SimplyAshleyB85) March 8, 2019
