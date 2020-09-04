Big Sean ft. Travis Scott “Lithuania,” Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel “The Don & The Boss” & More | Daily Visuals 9.4.20

Big Sean is back.

Today the Detroit representative dropped his long awaited LP, Detroit 2 and with it some new visuals to one of the album’s standout cuts. Linking up with Travis Scott for his video to “Lithuania,” Big Sean and Cactus Jack find themselves in a puzzle of a mansion that holds more secrets than the heart of a woman. Titanic reference for no reason, b.

Back on the east coast, Hip-Hop triple OG, Busta Rhymes returns with a new clip in the Vybz Kartel assisted “The Don & The Boss” in which he flaunts some big booty dancers, a ridiculous gold chain, and… a Jamaican accent?! Even Snoop Lion didn’t don a Jamaican accent when he returned from the island. Where’d Busta pick that up? Still dope though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from SZA featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, and more.

BIG SEAN FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “LITHUANIA”

SZA FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “HIT DIFFERENT”

BUSTA RHYMES & VYBZ KARTEL – “THE DON & THE BOSS”

LIL WAYNE – “BIG WORM”

LIL DURK – “THE VOICE”

TYRESE FT. CEELO GREEN – “LEGENDARY”

G EAZY FT. MULATTO – “DOWN”

KAASH PAIGE – “LONDON”

DJ DREWSKI FT. RAH SWISH & RON SUNO – “MOP”

