This Week’s Vitamins: “Everything That Settles Is At The Bottom So DON’T SETTLE” + More

 August 31st – September 4th

 

Monday, August 31st: “As we say #RIP to #JohnThompson & #ChadwickBoseman Let their lives be examples to lose the excuses & make it happen”

 

Tuesday, September 1st: “It’s the work you DONT see that gets people the furthest”

 

Wednesday, September 2nd: “Everything That Settles Is At The Bottom So DON’T SETTLE”

 

Thursday, September 3rd: “Being Sure Is Better Than Being First”

 

Friday, September 4th: “Money & Opportunities don’t last forever, Take advantage of the blessing put in front of you”

 

