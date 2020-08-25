Black Man Found Dead Hanging In South Philly, Many Allege Victim Was Lynched

UPDATED: 10:06 a.m. ET (Aug.28)—
According to Nogunzone, Allen Mikell was found dead hanging in a South Philly park. Many allege that Mikell was a victim of a possible racist crime. Sources say that Allen Mikell’s family will not accept any theories around suicide. Mikell’s body was found in a park on 9th and Federal.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CETBK4ChZNE/
The people of Philadelphia demand answers around this eery death of Allen Mikell.
Allen Mikell allegedly was visiting family from out of town. Somewhere in between visiting family, the incident happened, and Mikell was found dead hanging in a park. The family refuses to believe the police reports on it being suicide.
SEND FLOWERS TO ALLEN MIKELL’S MEMORIAL SERVICE
The video of Allen Mikell’s body hung in a park has surfaced online. The disturbing video has not only left Mikells family but the residents of Philadelphia demanding answers.
Mikell’s family has since then started a GoFundMe for his memorial.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO ALLEN MIKELL’S FAMILIES GOFUNDME
Charlotte Brown gives more detail around the night of the hanging. Mikell started his day off getting his laptop fixed before a zoom conference he had.
After the meeting, he met up with a friend in the afternoon where he ended his night off being dropped off near Penns Landing. That was the last time Allen Mikell reportedly was in contact with his family.
The next morning his wife got a call around 7:00am that her husband (Allen) was found dead hanging in Capitolo Park. Brown says that this apparently this is the second hanging on that occurred at this South Philly playground recently.
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling
RELATED: Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations
RELATED: Philly’s Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Photos]
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text HIPHOP to 71007 to join! And click here to listen live to Hip-Hop 103.9 wherever you go
Black Man Found Dead Hanging In South Philly, Many Allege Victim Was Lynched was originally published on classixphilly.com