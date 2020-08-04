Get Unfiltered!
If you could ask Barack Obama 1 question on his birthday what would it be ????
Our QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva listeners give their messages (listen in the video above)
let us know in the comments what your message to him would be…
7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President
1. Signed The Affordable Care ActSource:Getty 1 of 7
2. Ended The War In IraqSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. Signed The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. Signed The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals ActSource:Getty 4 of 7
5. Repealed The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" ActSource:Getty 5 of 7
6. Nominated Sonia Sotomayor To The U.S. Supreme CourtSource:Getty 6 of 7
7. Signed The Hunger-Free Kids ActSource:Getty 7 of 7
Happy Birthday Barack Obama! Callers Give Messages To Our Forever President was originally published on kysdc.com