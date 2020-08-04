Get Unfiltered!

If you could ask Barack Obama 1 question on his birthday what would it be ????

Our QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva listeners give their messages (listen in the video above)

let us know in the comments what your message to him would be…

For today’s #Unfiltered if you could ask @BarackObama any 1 question on his birthday what would it be ???? #BarackObama #QuickSilvaShow — Quick Silva Show (@quicksilvashow) August 4, 2020

7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President 7 photos Launch gallery 7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President 1. Signed The Affordable Care Act Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. Ended The War In Iraq Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Signed The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. Signed The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. Repealed The "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Act Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Nominated Sonia Sotomayor To The U.S. Supreme Court Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. Signed The Hunger-Free Kids Act Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President 7 Of Obama’s Greatest Accomplishments While President [caption id="attachment_2267768" align="alignnone" width="776"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. During his time in office he accomplished a lot. To celebrate his birthday, we gathered 7 of Obama’s most amazing accomplishments while President.

Happy Birthday Barack Obama! Callers Give Messages To Our Forever President was originally published on kysdc.com