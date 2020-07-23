Adam22 Claims Megan Thee Stallion Wasn’t Feeling Tory Lanez Getting Cozy With Kylie Jenner

It’s been a week since the shooting incident involving out favorite hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, and pint-sized Toronto rapper/singer Tory Lanez. Some eyebrow-raising new details are possibly bringing us close to the reason why everything happened.

Since that fateful early Sunday morning, the world has been trying to figure out what the hell happened that led to Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Adam22 from the popular No Jumper Podcast says his “trusted sources” spilled the tea to him about that night confirming Tory is indeed climbing mount Megan and that he licked off shots at the “Girls In The Hood” crafter after she checked for getting too cozy with wait for it… Kylie Jenner.

Adam22 stated:

“What I’m hearing, my version that I’ve heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been f**king. They’ve been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there. I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it. Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself, and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect. Meg was violating his ass. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC93aP_Jos6/

Now keep in mind the alleged shooting did happen following the rumored couple sharing a video of being in a pool with Kylie Jenner at her Holmby Hills crib.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

So if Adam22’s trusted sources are correct, it looks like Twitter was right in the first place, saying it was all Kylie Jenner’s fault this situation went down in the first place. Again take these details with a grain of salt. This latest “development” follows Megan checking Draya for some head*ss comments about the situation which she had to apologize for.

There has also been a ton of jokes and memes about Megan getting shot that the Houston rapper didn’t care for.

We expect more details to emerge in this messy situation.

