Megan Thee Stallion Says The Tory Lanez Shooting Memes Ain’t Funny, Traumatized

Megan The Stallion was the victim of a shooting, but people have used the moment to create allegedly funny memes. The Houston rapper isn’t laughing, though.

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

In fact, the “Savage” rapper is legit traumatized, and she took to social media to call out the jig.

Initial reports said Meg had cut her foot on glass after Tory Lanez got pinched for carrying a concealed weapon. She then clarified that she had actually been shot multiple times, and required surgery to removed bullets from his body. Although cops initially claimed they had no idea what she was talking about, days later the authorities said they were investigating Tory Lanez as the shooter.

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly struck twice in the foot after getting into what’s been described as a dispute with Tory Lanez.

One rapper who didn’t get Meg’s memo is 50 Cent. The Queens rapper and troll shared a meme that only illustrates he gives no f*cks. Check that, he posted multiple memes, which he has since deleted. For shame.

50 Cent really posted a meme of Tory shooting Megan. A whole ass 40+ year old man posted this. pic.twitter.com/YJQBQeQFws — City On Lock (@theecitygirl) July 17, 2020

So far, Tory Lanez has not publicly commented on the incident at all.

