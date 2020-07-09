Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old Rivera went missing from Lake Piru in Southern California’s Ventura County late Wednesday (July 8) after she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son. According to Sherrif’s Capt. Eric Buschow, the boat left the dock and three hours later, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the boy asleep inside. Authorities were informed of Rivera’s disappearance and a search team was created.

The actress played Santana Lopez on the hit TV show for six years from 2009 and also starred on CBS’ The Royal Family and the 2002 film, The Master Of Disguise. Fans of Rivera are hopeful that she is safe and that the worst isn’t confirmed.

This story about Naya Rivera is going to haunt me. And that poor child 💔 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 9, 2020

not santana.

not that one lesbian character. naya rivera.

a mother, daughter.

a human being

please FIND HER. pic.twitter.com/IH3vvwFHm6 — loggy (@looneyclune) July 9, 2020

Naya Rivera's recent tweets are giving me the chills. I hope and pray she could still be found though… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fuJL81yclG — Risa Corona Hontivirus (@RisaHontivirus) July 9, 2020

DO NOT STOP LOOKING FOR NAYA RIVERA, HER SON NEEDS HER. these few hours may be crucial. come on, do better! pic.twitter.com/lzivQ4Adqm — sunshine kitty (@boredastankova) July 9, 2020

I’m no longer really religious but if there is a god and he is listening please bring back Naya Rivera please god here our prayers find this beautiful soul and bring her safe and sound back to us and her little boy pic.twitter.com/Jm8QnaLYJ5 — cristina (@mygrandeavenue) July 9, 2020

Tonight there’s a little child who wasn’t tucked into bed with a goodnight kiss and doesn’t know when mama is coming back out of the water. Get your ass back on that beach and bring Naya Rivera home!! #FindNaya #FindNaya — ashleyl (@btbme) July 9, 2020

Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing was originally published on radionowhouston.com