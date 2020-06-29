Philly sorry not sorry, the fireworks issue has not been settled just yet. With this turning into a nationwide issue, many people have been complaining about hearing fireworks going off EVERY night. A group of Philly teens joined in on the fireworks festivities as they were caught on video throwing some colorful fireworks at each other.

Do NOT try this at home.

On the behalf of the good people of Philadelphia, keep the fireworks for the Fourth of July…and in the air.

RELATED: Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

RELATED: Philly Reacts To Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert Getting Knocked Out

Philly Teens Having A Fireworks War Outside [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: