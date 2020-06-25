Fabolous & Jadakiss Will Link Up For The Verzuz Battle

Fabolous and Jadakiss will soon join each other in the upcoming installment of the Verzuz battle series 8pm on Monday.

The two New York legends have been friends and collaborators for years.

The matchup should be a good one considering both emcees have hit radio records and punchline-driven mixtape tracks.

